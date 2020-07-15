El Reno man arrested following sexual abuse allegations

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Canadian County say they have arrested an El Reno man following allegations of sexual abuse.

Officials say the investigation began when the victim’s mother called the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office on July 10 to report the crimes.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office received additional calls from people who were concerned the child was being sexually abused.

While interviewing the victim, the girl said that she had been raped and was forced to perform oral sex on 25-year-old Michael Brooks. The victim said the acts occurred frequently for about a year.

Deputies say they also determined that the living conditions at the victim’s home were unfit for children to live in, adding that there was fecal matter, roaches, urine stains and trash scattered throughout the home.

Investigators received a court order to remove the children from the home. Canadian County deputies testified before a judge and the Canadian County District Attorney’s Office argued for the removal of the children.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say concerned educators claimed there were multiple calls to DHS based on concerns for the children. However, they say nothing was ever done.

“I’m extremely grateful for the concern of the school staff and other citizens who were concerned enough about this little girl’s safety to call, but I’m dumbfounded as to why DHS had not taken a serious look into the matter. If they had, maybe the poor child wouldn’t have had to suffer the continuous sexual battery and abuse that she did for over a year,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Michael Brooks was arrested on complaints of lewd acts with a child under 16 and forcible sodomy.

Investigators are continuing their investigation and more charges may be submitted to the Canadian County District Attorney’s Office.

