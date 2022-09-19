EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say one man is in custody following a deadly stabbing in El Reno.

Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 18, officers with the El Reno Police Department were called to a home in the 700 block of S. Rock Island Ave. following a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found 35-year-old Adam Lee Frogge lying on the ground near the front porch.

Investigators say Frogge was suffering from a stab wound to the chest and was being helped by a resident of the home.

Frogge was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Authorities found the alleged suspect, 27-year-old Kyler Wayne Barber, inside the home.

Barber was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Investigators say they found a large kitchen knife that is believed to have been the murder weapon, and they also found evidence to suggest that alcohol may have been a contributing factor.