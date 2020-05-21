El Reno man dies in crash on John Kilpatrick Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An El Reno man died Wednesday after he crashed his vehicle on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike on the Canadian County side of Oklahoma City.

Brent K. Davis, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Davis was driving on the collector distributor to the Kilpatrick Turnpike from Interstate 40 East, when at approximately 1:16 a.m., he went off the left side of the road and struck an overhead sign support at high speed. The impact partially ejected him through the driver side window, according to the news release.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called to the scene to free Davis’ body from the wreckage, the news release states.

The cause of the collision is listed as unknown.

