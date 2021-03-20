El Reno man dies in rollover crash caused by tire blowout on I-40 in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An El Reno man died in a rollover vehicle crash that occurred after one of his tires blew out on Interstate 40 in Canadian County on Friday evening.

Ryan Hale, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the 127 mile marker, about 1 mile east of El Reno, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Hale was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry in the inside lane of I-40 West, when one of his tires blew out at approximately 6:08 p.m., causing him to leave the left side of the road in a broad slide. The vehicle then rolled, struck a cable barrier and continued rolling over the cable barrier. The Toyota rolled into I-40 East and came to rest on the outside lane, according to the news release.

Hale was pinned for approximately 2.5 hours. El Reno firefighters extricated his body, the news release states.