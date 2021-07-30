El Reno man offering reward for info that leads to capture of arsonist who torched his family home

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – An El Reno man is determined to find the arsonist who set his future rental property up in flames on Sunday, and he’s putting his money where his mouth is, offering a $500 reward to whoever helps him catch them.

Samuel Griesel IV’s grandfather, who passed in June, gave him the home. Since then, he said the front door has been broken into, the electric meter taken by a thief and even the security cameras he set up have been stolen, but he considers the arson the last straw.

“The smell is really bad,” Griesel said. “It almost smells like it’s still on fire right now.”

His dreams had gone up in smoke. He was transforming the residential home on North Hoff Avenue into a three-bedroom rental property.

El Reno Police Department Public Information Officer Kirk Dickerson said the fire happened at 7:46 a.m. on July 25. The El Reno fire marshal reported to police that an intentional fire was set on the northwest side of the structure.

“It caught on fire somewhere there and traveled up into the roof,” Griesel explained.

The home was badly damaged by the blaze.

An entire roof replacement is just the tip of the long list of repairs now needed.

“I was not too far away from being done with it, and now, it’s probably going to cost at least $50,000 to fix it up now,” Griesel said defeatedly.

He hopes his $500 reward will incentivize anyone with information on the arsonist to come forward.

“Catching them would keep them from coming back to do it again for once I fix it up,” he said.

Even if they’re caught and justice is served, Griesel said he isn’t so sure about the project anymore.

“I don’t even know if this is going to be worth saving,” he said of the home and the slew of repairs. “The amount of money that’s going to have to go into this is probably more than the whole house is worth.”

El Reno PD are investigating the arson.

If you know something and want to reach out to Griesel, he can be emailed at samsongriesel@gmail.com.