El Reno man suspected of killing 1 person, shooting 2 others now in custody

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – El Reno Police Department officers arrested a man believed to have shot and killed one person and shot and injured two others.

Jason Lamar Richey, 21, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Tuesday. He is accused of the shooting death of 45-year-old Angela Michelle Thompson, according to an El Reno Police Department news release.

Thompson died at the scene of the shooting in the 400 block of South Hadden Avenue on Wednesday, March 10.

Officers were called to that area just before 9:30 p.m. that night regarding reported gunshots. They were trying to locate the origin of the gunfire when the Police Department began receiving calls for assistance to the South Hadden address.

The two other shooting victims were stabilized at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

Richey was booked into the Canadian County Detention Center.

No further details were released.