El Reno mayor begging for people to wear masks in public, says not complying could lead to a ticket

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – El Reno’s mayor is pleading with residents to wear a mask in public. 

Mayor Matt White tells News 4 that even though it’s highly suggested in the city’s ‘Shelter in Place’ proclamation, it’s come to a point he may enforce a fine if people are not wearing face coverings in public.

“I want you to wear a mask and I am going to suggest it mandatory Tuesday night,” El Reno Mayor Matt White said in a Facebook live. “Wear your masks in the store, please!”

El Reno is under a “Shelter in Place” proclamation and in Section 11 it reads “all residents are strongly urged to wear a face mask in public places.”

Monday, Mayor White caught up with KFOR to settle the confusion in the fine print. 

“The question has been do we wear masks or do we not wear masks?” Mayor White said. “I am telling you yes. We aren’t wanting to infringe on people’s rights and we are not taking away anything else.” 

Soon, not wearing a mask could land you a ticket. It’s up for discussion at Tuesday’s city council meeting. 

“So tomorrow you are going to bring up a possible fine, right?” Channel 4 Reporter Peyton Yager asked. 

“Right we just don’t have anything set in place like we have a seatbelt ticket,” Mayor White said. “It’s all new territory.”

“I wouldn’t even pay it,” one Walmart shopper said. “They can’t put a million people in jail.”

But at the El Reno staple, Sid’s Diner, it’s a different story. 

“I will make them wear masks,” Marty Hall said. “I have to wear one in here and I am going to do what the mayor tells me to do.” 

“Businesses call and complain that they don’t feel safe at work because people are crawling up on them without a mask,” Mayor White said. 

A Walmart cashier tells KFOR she’s terrified to go to work because customers are still coming in without coverings.

“People tell me they aren’t taking it seriously,” the Walmart cashier said. “They say if I get it, I get it.” 

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Canadian County has 57 positive COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths. 

Mayor White says El Reno could have up to 5 cases. 

El Reno city council is set to meet Tuesday at 5:30 P.M. 

