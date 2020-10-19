El Reno mayor urges caution as COVID-19 cases rise

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The mayor of El Reno is urging caution as COVID-19 cases rise across town.

“This is a real thing, this isn’t a fake thing. We need to make sure that we wear our masks, I got mine right here in my pocket,” Mayor Matt White said in a video.

White says a lot of the new cases are coming from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) and the Canadian County Jail.

“A lot of those numbers are coming from the correctional institutes that we have locally in El Reno city limits,” he said.

He estimates there are about 120 cases in FCI.

“It’s been all the way until October, and they haven’t had any cases the whole time. Now, they’re starting to get the cases,” he said.

He also says there are about two dozen cases in the Canadian County Jail, and about 70 in the city. He said there will be more updated totals on Monday.

“Both the Sheriff’s Office and FCI have healthcare professionals right on staff helping with all this, and they are in tune with this whole thing,” White said.

As of the Sunday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 707 overall cases in El Reno, with 460 recoveries and 8 deaths, leaving 239 active cases.

Mayor White is reminding people to wear their masks and social distance.

“The bottom line is be safe, be diligent on what you’re doing, be very, absolutely, think about your neighbor,” he said.

