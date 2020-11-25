El Reno mourning loss of coach killed in car accident

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community is mourning the loss of a teacher and coach following a car accident.

On Tuesday, officials with El Reno Public Schools announced that Etta Dale Junior High School teacher Jacob Briggs passed away after a car accident.

Officials say in addition to being a teacher, he was also a football coach at the school.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of a tragic loss to our El Reno Public Schools staff. on Monday evening, Etta Dale Junior High teacher and coach Jacob Briggs passed away in a car accident. Although Jacob was new to our staff this year, he made a lasting impact on both our students and our staff. We are deeply saddened by his passing and will miss him greatly. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Jacob,” a statement by the district read.

Officials say Briggs died after leaving football practice on Monday.

