El RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The El Reno Police Department has issued a missing person alert for 12-year-old Sophia Cowherd.

Sophia Cowherd description says she is 5’3″ inches tall, 160 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and pink slides.

Image courtesy El Reno Police Department

Police officials say, Sophia Cowherd was last seen leaving her home in El Reno, Oklahoma, at approximately 7:49 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses reported seeing Sophia engaging in a conversation with an individual near a black vehicle. She was then seen walking towards the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle subsequently left the area with Sophia inside.

Sophia Cowherd. Image courtesy El Reno Police Department.

Authorities confirm that Sophia Cowherd’s last known location was near the intersections of U.S. Highway 81 and U.S. Highway 66. Exact location is said to be the Love’s store in El Reno.

If you have any information regarding Sophia’s whereabouts, please contact the El Reno Police Department at 405-262-6941.