EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The El Reno Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the injury of the ducks and geese around Legion Park and Lake El Reno.

El Reno authorities say over the past several months, concerned residents and city officials have found several water fowls that have been shot with what appears to be blowgun darts.

“I can’t say anything more than it’s heartbreaking. I have never seen this kind of thing go on,” said a concerned resident named Pam.

The pictures below show what appears to be a blowgun dart, sticking out of the side of a duck’s head and a goose with a blowgun dart stuck in its body.

“They have a metal rod and they have barbs so once that is in the animal, it can’t be pulled out,” said Pam. “So, they’re just left to suffer and die.”

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said they sent a game warden to the park to check out the situation.

“It’s hard to prosecute someone when you don’t have hard evidence linking them to a crime,” said Kelly Adams, the Department’s Communication and Education Supervisor. “Our game warden has been out there to investigate these reports.”

Adams explained that shooting a goose or waterfowl is a federal crime.

However, because the ducks are considered domestic, they are out of the department’s jurisdiction.

“If someone is hurting the domestic ducks out there, there is very little that we can do. We can assist the city or the sheriffs department in the investigation but ultimately it comes down to the city’s jurisdiction,” said Adams.

Investigators with the city have canvased the neighborhood and have be unable to locate any specific suspicious activity or witnesses to the malicious injuring of the animals.

Citizens are ask to call the Police Department tip line at 405-295-9399 and leave a return phone number. An Investigator will return the calls.