El Reno police investigating pair of stabbings

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in El Reno are investigating two stabbings to determine if they are connected.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a 911 call about a stabbing in the 300 block of N. Macomb.

Initially, the 911 caller said that a man had been stabbed.

As emergency crews arrived on the scene, 911 dispatchers received a call about a second stabbing victim in the 300 block of N. Hoff Ave.

Officials say both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. At this point, their conditions are unknown.

Investigators say they are now working to determine if the incidents are connected.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter