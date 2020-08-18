El Reno police investigating pair of stabbings

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in El Reno are investigating two stabbings to determine if they are connected.
Around 10 p.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a 911 call about a stabbing in the 300 block of N. Macomb.
Initially, the 911 caller said that a man had been stabbed.
As emergency crews arrived on the scene, 911 dispatchers received a call about a second stabbing victim in the 300 block of N. Hoff Ave.
Officials say both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. At this point, their conditions are unknown.
Investigators say they are now working to determine if the incidents are connected.
