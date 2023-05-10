EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The El Reno Police Department says one person is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign and hitting a semi.

First responders were called to the scene at Route 66 and Radio Rd. around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a two-door sedan was northbound on Radio Rd. when the driver disregarded the stop sign at the Route 66 intersection, causing the vehicle to crash into the passenger side of the tractor-trailer which was driving eastbound on 66.

The driver of the sedan was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision caused the semi driver to lose control and crash into a ditch. The cab of the semi then caught fire.

Thankfully, the driver was able to escape and suffered no apparent injuries.

Emergency crews were able to extinguish the flames and begin cleaning up the remainder of the diesel fuel which had spilled.