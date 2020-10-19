El Reno police searching for armed robbery suspect

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in El Reno say they hope that new photos may lead to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

On Saturday, officers in El Reno were called to the Family Dollar after a reported armed robbery.

Witnesses say the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cashier before running out of the store.

On Sunday, the El Reno Police Department released photos of a person they would like to speak with in connection to the crime.

If you have any information, call El Reno police at (405) 295-9399.

LATEST STORIES: