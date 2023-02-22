EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A late night bolo for a car driving the wrong way along I-40 led El Reno Police to an arrest.

Officers were given a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a white vehicle with a white female driver and a black male passenger that had just robbed a convenience store at the 108 Exit.

In body worn camera footage provided to KFOR, an officer can be heard radioing about a stop involving a “wrong way driver”, with one officer saying “they were in the inside lane driving toward me”.

In the video the driver can also be heard responding to the officers about going the wrong way, and saying “it wasn’t us”.

The driver’s expired license and a number of felony convictions led police to arrest the driver, Hilary Iannuccilli, and the passenger, Dairious Kearney

As documented in a police report, officers opened the passenger door and then opened the glove box and observed a large amount of money totaling nearly $4,000, receipts, what appeared to be drugs in the glove box and a Glock 17 with an extended magazine (31 rounds) under the seat.

They also recovered a set of keys under the seat, which was consistent with reports of a stolen vehicle from the convenient store.

The gun, money, receipts, and suspected drugs were secured for evidence.

The suspected drugs were packaged, sealed and placed in the El Reno Evidence Facility for submittal to OSBI.

The gun was packaged, sealed and placed in the El Reno Evidence Facility.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to the Canadian County Jail and could face a range of charges.

After a check of Kearney’s criminal history, it was determined he had felony convictions.

Kearney is being charged with the Blaine County Warrant, Trafficking Illegal Drugs, Possession of Firearm after felony conviction, and Possession of Firearm during the commission of a felony.

Iannuccilli was charged with driving with an expired drivers license.

The pair may also face additional charges from Geary Police Department.