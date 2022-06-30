EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A sailor from Oklahoma who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for 80 years after his death.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Robert T. Stout was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor.

During the attack by Japanese aircraft, the USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, causing it to capsize. As a result, 429 crewman were killed, including the 21-year-old Stout.

Navy personnel spent years recovering the remains of the deceased crew and interred them in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries.

In 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains and began trying to identify the victims.

For those who could not be identified, their remains were placed in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. In 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Stout.

In recent years, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has used dental and anthropological analysis to try and and identify those remains.

In 2020, scientists were able to identify Stout’s remains.

Stout will be buried in Cottonwood, California at a later date.