El Reno shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 dead

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in El Reno are investigating after a woman was found shot to death late Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on March 10, patrol officers with the El Reno Police Department heard gunshots coming from the area of W. London St. and S. Hadden Ave.

“We saw police cars and everything all over there,” said Carol Majka who lives nearby.

As officers were trying to pinpoint where the gunshots were coming from, 911 dispatchers received a call for help at a home in the 400 block of S. Hadden Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a large crowd of people had gathered at the home.

“Upon arrival they discovered a large group of people were there, so we secured the scene and started trying to separate the parties and assess the situation,” said Major Kirk Dickerson with the El Reno Police Department.

Investigators say three people had been shot. Two of the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, but 45-year-old Angela Michelle Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Just continue to pray for the family cause that’s what they need right now,” said Lloyd Grissam, who lives nearby. “That scares me… that scares me – just a block from the house.”

Authorities say they have been able to identify a person of interest in the case. However, no arrests have been made.

“Everybody is on our prayer list,” said Majka.