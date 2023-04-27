EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — One man was arrested Thursday morning after an hours long standoff with law enforcement in El Reno.

Canadian County’s Special Operations Team could be heard in a video over a loud speaker trying to get someone to come out of an apartment at the scene. It all started when dispatch got a call around 4:30 a.m. from a woman saying she was being held against her will. Due to the tone and context of the call, officers rushed to the scene.

“We weren’t able to contact anybody at that time,” El Reno Assistant Police Chief Kirk Dickerson said.

According to Dickerson, they still knew someone was there when they heard muffled sounds inside the apartment. That’s when they called for backup from Canadian County.

“They were able to make contact with the persons inside,” Dickerson said. “Everybody was evacuated from there, from the residence.”

El Reno Standoff. Photo by June Delov

El Reno Standoff. Photo by June Delov

El Reno Standoff. Photo by June Delov

El Reno Standoff. Photo by June Delov

El Reno Standoff. Photo by June Delov

El Reno Standoff. Photo by June Delov

El Reno Standoff. Photo by June Delov

A news release from the El Reno Police Department said it was a 49-year-old woman who called 911. An investigation revealed that the woman went to the apartment to buy drugs and wasn’t allowed to leave. 47-year-old Demetric Jackson was arrested on related charges of trafficking cocaine.

“It’s still too early in the investigation to know what all related charges will come about in the future,” Dickerson said. “If probable cause exists to substantiate those charges, they’ll be presented to the Canadian County District Attorney’s Office for further review and consideration.”

No injuries were reported during the standoff. Dickerson said more information will become available as the investigation unfolds.