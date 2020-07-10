El Reno woman battles COVID-19, still dealing with lasting effects of virus

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – “This went from, ‘Eh, let’s get it checked out’ to ‘Holy cow…this is real…I might not walk out of here,'” said Jamie Todd.

Todd’s COVID-19 battle began at the beginning of March.

While on a walk with her kids, she started having chest pain.

Doctors chalked it up to Jamie’s lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, but her chest pain wouldn’t go away.

A month later, Todd says she could barely breathe.

“When they did an X-Ray, I got about four nurses just bust into the room with the COVID test, and I was adamant like, I don’t have, I don’t think I have COVID, that’s not why I’m here,” she said.

Her test came back positive.

“I didn’t feel just terrible at that point, they put me on breathing treatment and said go home and rest, that’s really all we can tell you to do,” said Todd.

She was shocked, since she and her family had taken all precautions.

“As far as taking it seriously, I think that I went overboard. We were just every 30 minutes, ‘OK, go wash your hands,’ we hadn’t left the house but go wash your hands” she said.

10 days later, it got worse.

“That’s when things got really scary and I had to be put on oxygen. I couldn’t walk from my bedroom to my bathroom without have to stop and just try and breathe. I couldn’t finish a sentence without having to gasp for air,” she said.

The symptoms continued to get worse.

The next morning she woke up with a splitting headache.

“I literally felt it travel, the pain, from the back of my head to the top and I could pinpoint exactly where it hurt” said Todd.

She messaged her doctor again, this time unthinkable news.

“We think you might be having a stroke, you need to go to the emergency room,” Todd recalled.

At only 35 years old, Todd and her husband were terrified.

“I texted my husband who was in the parking lot and said, ‘I need you to know that this is what they think it going on and if I don’t make it out of here, this is what I need you to do,” she said. “‘This is my plan for the kids, and I want to be cremated.”

Doctors decided the pain wasn’t from a stroke, it was a hypertension migraine. They sent her home to recover.

She now spends her days sewing masks to donate to frontline fighters.

Even after her recent negative test, she’s dealing with the lasting effects of the virus.

“Just every single day pounding headaches, they just linger,” she said.

She’s also not able to take her normal medications.

“He literally said, ‘I’m sorry, you’re just going to have to live in pain for a while,'” said Todd.

She’s sharing her story to urge others to take COVID-19 seriously.

“There’s no precaution that is too much, just do everything that you can to keep other people safe,” she said.

During this time, two of Todd’s kids tested positive for strep throat but no one else in her house tested positive for the virus.

