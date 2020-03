The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An elderly Arapaho, Okla., man died Friday from injuries he suffered when his tractor overturned.

Clarence Muno, 83, was riding his John Deere lawn mower on Highway 183 near County Road 1006, approximately one mile south of Arapaho, when at approximately 5:38 p.m. the lawnmower backed off a drainage ditch, overturned and landed upside-down, according to an Oklahoma Highway patrol news release.

Muno was pronounced dead at the scene.