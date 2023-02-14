NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Noble couple is fighting for their lives after their home went up in flames early Monday morning.

“The look on the woman’s face, she was panicking. She was in such shock,” said Caleb Turner, a 16-year-old neighbor. “The only thing going through my mind was we have to get these people out.”

Elderly Noble couple badly burned in fire. Image courtesy Melissa Mathews.

He told KFOR his routine morning getting ready for school quickly turned chaotic when his mom realized their neighbors’ house was on fire.

“I threw on my shoes,” said Turner. “I run back there, and my brother-in-law is already calling out for ‘anybody in there’ and there’s this faint voice, this elderly man is on his porch, and we realize that his wife is at the entrance and the entire side of the house is engulfed in flames.”

Turner, with the help of his brother-in-law and mom, managed to get the 83-year-old man calling for help off of the porch and the 79-year-old wheelchair-bound woman free from the doorway.

“With his wife not being able to walk, he had tried to carry her from what it looked like, and he just couldn’t get her any further,” said Turner. “If we hadn’t gotten there, they might not have made it.”

Turner said about 15 minutes later firefighters and the ambulance arrived at the Noble home.

Cricket Ray said she’s been the couple’s caregiver for three years.

“It’s heartbreaking. They loved that house. All their pictures were in there,” said Ray. “That was their life that they started with just trees here and built all of this themselves.”

Ray told KFOR the couple has been married for more than 60 years. She says they’re both badly burned and need all of the prayers they can get while they fight for their lives in the hospital.

“She believes in prayer and the best thing you can do is just help out the family and think of them,” said Ray.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.