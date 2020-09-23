Elderly Norman man attacked during string of violent home invasions

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police say they are searching for a group of people involved in multiple home invasions, including the assault of an 81-year-old man.

“My children wanted to stay with me, but I said, ‘No I am not going to let them drive me out of my house,’” the 81-year-old victim said.

The elderly Norman man is back home from the emergency room Tuesday night with an uneasy feeling and eight stitches in his head.

The victim spoke anonymously to KFOR while his attackers still walk free.

The man says he was ambushed at around 7 a.m. Monday when his front door was left unlocked.

“All of sudden there were three people coming in my door,” the victim said.

The 81-year-old, who is bound to a walker, remained sitting down.

“He just hit me with the side of the gun,” the victim said.

The elderly man says he was pistol-whipped and began bleeding from his ear and scalp.

“Every time he went into a different room, he pointed the gun at me,” the victim said.

The three suspects made off with electronics, jewelry and credit cards.

Norman Police released surveillance video on Tuesday showing the credit cards being used to fill up a red Mustang at a 7-Eleven in Moore and also at a nearby Walmart.

“There were two males and one female,” Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department said.

Police say the 81-year-old man was the suspects’ third stop of the morning.

Norman police say they first hit a home near 48th and Robinson around 5 a.m.

“They woke up to the suspects inside their house and then they chased the suspects outside of the house,” Jensen said.

Minutes later, police received an identical call less than two miles away.

“They had a gun and they scared them off at that house too,” Jensen said.

Investigators say the suspects finished their early crime spree at the 81-year-old’s house.

“I feel like if I resisted, he would’ve just shot me without even thinking,” the victim said.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects is asked to report it to Norman Crime Stoppers at (405) 366-STOP (7867). (NPD Case: 2020-61542)

