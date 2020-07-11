Elderly Oklahoma City resident dies in house fire

Oklahoma City firefighters at the scene of a house fire in the 4100 block of NW 43rd Street. The fire resulted in the death of an elderly resident.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An elderly person died in a house fire that ignited in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Oklahoma City firefighters were called at approximately 12:05 p.m. to the 4100 block of NW 43rd Street regarding a fire at a residence.

The fire resulted in the death of an elderly person inside the home, according to Oklahoma City fire officials.

“One adult victim was found on the floor next to a chair that was on fire. The victim was deceased. The fire was contained to the room of origin and the cause of the fire is under investigation,” Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson stated in a news release.

The fire caused minor damage to the home.

The house did not have a smoke detector.

No further details about the victim’s identity.

Latest Stories