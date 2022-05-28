ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An elderly Oklahoma woman died from injuries she suffered in a Rogers County vehicle crash that also critically injured a juvenile on Friday.

Georgiv Snelson, 92, of Tulsa was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

A juvenile male, whose age was not given, was flown by medical helicopter to St. Francis. He is listed in critical condition with head and internal and external torso injuries. He was pinned for an unknown amount of time after the crash, OHP officials said.

The crash occurred at 11:43 a.m. Friday at US-412 EB at Gregory School Road, approximately four miles west of Inola.

Snelson was driving a 2014 Chevy Cruze.

The crash also involved a 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by a 28-year-old man from Siloam Springs, Ark. He was not injured, OHP officials said.

Details were not provided on how the crash occurred. It remains under investigation.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.