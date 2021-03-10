Elderly Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in crash with tractor-trailer in Washita County

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An elderly Corn, Okla., woman died from injuries she suffered in a vehicle collision with a tractor-trailer that occurred on Wednesday in Washita County.

Donna R. Nickel, 86, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 54, just south of the intersection of Highway 54 A, approximately three miles east of Corn, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Nickel was driving a tan 2004 Mercury four-door car east on Highway 54 A and at approximately 12:15 p.m. turned right onto Highway 54, according to the news release.

A 2012 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer was heading south on Highway 54 and proceeded to go around the Mercury to avoid a collision. However, the Mercury made an abrupt left turn into a private parking area, causing a collision with the tractor-trailer, the news release states.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.