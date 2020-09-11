Elderly woman, child and dog hit by vehicle while crossing Del City road

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An elderly woman, her young grandson and their dog were struck by a vehicle while walking in Del City.

The pedestrians were struck in the 4300 block of South Sunnylane at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night.

The woman, the child and the dog were crossing the road when they were struck by a vehicle.

The child only suffered bumps and bruises, but no information has been provided on the condition of the elderly woman or the dog.

