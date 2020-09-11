Elderly woman, child and dog hit by vehicle while crossing Del City road

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An elderly woman, her young grandson and their dog were struck by a vehicle while walking in Del City.

The pedestrians were struck in the 4300 block of South Sunnylane at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night.

The woman, the child and the dog were crossing the road when they were struck by a vehicle.

The child only suffered bumps and bruises, but no information has been provided on the condition of the elderly woman or the dog.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

RECENT HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter