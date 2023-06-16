NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A 72-year-old woman in Norman saved her home after lightning struck her dryer exhaust vent, starting a fire.

The homeowner said the fire started next to her washer and dryer, which are very close to several other electrical boxes. Within minutes, she was able to knock it down with buckets of water.

“The lightning strike sounded like a gun going off… I didn’t have time to be scared,” said Carole Pence, saved home from fire.

Carole Pence said it was Monday afternoon when she was rattled by a loud boom. Moments after the clap of thunder, she notices smoke pouring from her utility closet.

“It was pretty insistent on burning all the dryer lint,” said Pence.

Without thinking twice, Pence grabbed a trash can from her bathroom, filled it with water and tossed it on the flames.

“It was better than nothing and it was better than standing there doing nothing while it burned,” said Pence.

Moments later, the fire was out, and her neighbor called 911.

“Everybody in the neighborhood and blocks away heard the lightning. So, they thought they were coming to a humongous disaster, but they weren’t,” said Pence.

Pence believes if she hadn’t been home, the house would be gone.

“It could have hit the air conditioning unit. The water heater would have been a whole different story, I think,” said Pence.

While Pence was able to extinguish the flames this time, the Norman Fire Department say there’s danger in throwing water on electrical fires.

“Don’t throw water on electrical fire. They make fire extinguishers that are ABC rated, those can be used on a very small fire. But what we want you to do is get out and be safe,” said Michael Rigsby, Norman Fire Department.

Norman Fire Inspector, Michael Rigsby says electricity is going to spark a hotter fire… so it’s important to let the fire department handle those situations.

“If there is a fire in your house, your smoke detector should warn you. You need to get out… They recommend replacing the smoke detector batteries during spring forward and whenever you fall back on the time and again, test your smoke detectors. And if they’re older than ten years old, replace them,” said Rigsby.

The homeowners said everything damaged from the fire has been repaired.