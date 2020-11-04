Election officials: Oklahoma likely breaks all-time record of votes cast in election

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- After voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in Oklahoma, workers with the Oklahoma State Election Board worked tirelessly to bring up-to-date results.

On Tuesday night, the results of most of the state’s races were announced.

At this point, election officials say the total number of votes cast in Oklahoma’s 2020 election might be an all-time record.

However, they won’t be able to know for sure until the votes are certified.

Now, officials say it will be up to the county election boards to certify results by Friday at 5 p.m.

▪️County election boards will certify results Friday at 5 p.m.

The Oklahoma State Election Board will then meet on Tuesday, Nov. 10 to certify state and federal races.

