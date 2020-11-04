Election poll worker’s Oklahoma City home catches on fire, two pet cats killed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County poll worker’s house caught on fire while she was volunteering on Tuesday, and her two pet cats died in the fire.

The fire ignited at the woman’s home on Oakdale Drive near MacArthur Boulevard at around 11 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but could not save the two cats inside the house.

“The occupant living in the house was an older lady who was actually working at the election board. So, she was serving our community in a very important fashion today, and she got called away from that to find out her house is on fire, which is very unfortunate,” said Maj. Louie Marschik with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The woman’s home was operating with a generator due to the power being out, and they believe the blaze started in a bathroom.

Fire officials have not officially said what the cause of the fire was.

