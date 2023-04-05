OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – About 120 cards line the walls of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare for the dogs sickened by a recent outbreak of strep and flu as well as their caretakers, thanks to local elementary school students.

The shelter announced last week it would be closed temporarily due to a rapidly spreading upper respiratory infection.

Officials estimated 150 dogs became sick in just a few days, leaving five dead, to date.

Lab samples from ill dogs came back positive for strep zoo and canine flu.

Shelter staff says every shelter dog is being treated with a round of amoxicillin and doxycycline.

Now, students from Spencer, Arthur, Kaiser, and Martin Luther King elementary schools in Oklahoma City are showing their love and encouragement to dogs and staff alike!

“Thank you for how much you care, and you have made the animals and the staff feel so much better!” said OKC Animal Welfare. “We hope you ALWAYS keep room in your big hearts for shelter animals!”

The animal shelters of El Reno, Moore, Midwest City and Oklahoma City have all taken measures against the spread of illness.