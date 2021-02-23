Elevator at elderly living community broken, residents stuck in units

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A subsidized apartment complex for the elderly in Edmond is experiencing more fallout from the record-breaking temperatures last week.

The elevator at the Oklahoma Christian Apartments is shot after busted pipes caused equipment to become corroded and inoperable.

Residents at the complex say the elevator is a matter of life and death. Some are in wheelchairs and are stuck inside their third-floor units.

“One lady who lives on the third floor, she’s 85 and she had to, her daughter helped her haul her groceries up with a rope and they would tie it to the grocery bags and pull it up,” said Mary Kay Boliva, a resident at the apartment complex.

Boliva says climbing the stairs so often makes it difficult for her to do everyday activities like getting her mail or taking her trash out.

“It gets harder and harder,” said Boliva.

Apartment staff told Boliva it could take up to six months to fix the elevator.

The building owner, Tom Gorman, tells KFOR that might be the best they can do.

“Unfortunately, it’s pretty extensive damage, so it is an unfortunate situation. We called a second elevator company to get further information because of that time frame,” said Gorman.

Boliva says she’s terrified of a fire breaking out and what would happen to the residents who couldn’t get out quickly enough. However, Gorman says because the complex isn’t an assisted living community, that’s not their responsibility.

“We are an independent living facility. They’re aware of that situation and are told that they need to be able to get out of the building in the case of a fire and they’re all informed of that and say they can,” said Gorman.

Boliva says she is also concerned by the lack of communication from the apartment complex about the progress on fixing the elevator. Gorman claims that’s also not his responsibility.

“That’s also not our duty. Our duty is to get it repaired, our duty is not to communicate with them,” said Gorman.

Gorman assures KFOR the complex is working as quickly as possible to fix the elevator.

News 4 will continue to follow the progress.