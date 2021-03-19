Elk City firefighters providing COVID-19 vaccines to home-bound Oklahomans

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Emergency responders in Elk City say they are preparing to help more home-bound Oklahomans in the fight against COVID-19.

When they’re not busy fighting fires, the Elk City Fire department is hitting the road, fighting COVID-19.

“We’ve been working with the health department really close and kinda realized there was a missed population of at-home patients. With the help and support of the city that allowed us to do this, and the health department, we’ve been able to get out and go visit all these patients at home,” said Kyle Chervenka, Elk City Fire Chief Medical Officer.

Recently, the Elk City Fire & EMS Department received an allotment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 from the Northwest District of Oklahoma.

As a result, they will begin scheduling at-home vaccinations for home-bound individuals in need of a COVID-19 vaccine in that area.

Officials say they are also scheduling vaccinations in Beckham, Custer, Washita, Roger Mills, and other neighboring counties as needed.

To schedule an appointment, call (580) 225-3231.