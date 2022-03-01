BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Elk City man posted $500,000 bond Friday after being charged for first degree murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Benji Taylor died of “massive” head injuries in January 2021 while he was reportedly under the care of his mother’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Troy Jones.

Benji Taylor, courtesy of his family

Courtesy: Beckham County Corrections

One year later, he posted bond and the family isn’t pleased about it since bond was originally denied.

“It’s been rough,” said Jessi Perriman, Benji’s great aunt. “It really has.”

The pain of Benji’s death still sits deep with his family one year later.

Family members told KFOR at the time of Benji’s death that Jones disappeared after the injuries occurred. However, he turned himself in to the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office the day they issued a warrant for his arrest.

Just over one year later from that day, Jones is out of jail on bond.

“It just kind of said, does that mean his life is worth $500,000?” Perriman said. “That’s all it’s worth to them. They’re just going to let him go free after murdering a child.”

In January of 2021, a 911 call stated that an ambulance was needed at an Elk City home. When paramedics arrived, they were told Benji fell and suffered massive head injuries. He was eventually flown out to OU Health in Oklahoma City where doctors worked to keep him alive for a day and a half. However, he eventually died. Jones initially told paramedics that Benji was injured while attempting to jump on the toilet. However, a doctor later told detectives that she had treated children who had fallen from second story buildings and still didn’t have injuries as severe.

“It’s been really rough,” Perriman said.

Bond was originally denied. However, after extensive argument during a hearing in March of 2021, a bond amount was set.

In February 2022, Jones is out with restrictions. He cannot have contact with the victim’s family or any child under the age of 18.

“It was that condition that was later stricken because there was not a provider in Beckham County,” said District Two District Attorney, Angela Marsee.

Jones’s attorney, Tony Coleman, spoke with KFOR Monday, but didn’t divulge any information into the case. He stated sympathy for the Taylor family and defended his client.

“My heart, thoughts and prayers will forever be with them,” Coleman said. “The Constitution says that anyone that is accused of a crime is entitled to a reasonable bond. That’s what makes this country and specifically this state a great place and not a good place.”

Jones is facing a first-degree murder and a child abuse charge.

A jury trial for Jones is set for August.

It should be noted that Benji’s mother is also facing an enabling child abuse charge.