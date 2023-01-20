ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are speaking out after an Oklahoma man was arrested on a complaint of child pornography.

Court records indicate that Jess Moore was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated possession of child pornography.

On March 30, 2022, officials received a report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in reference to child pornography that had been uploaded to a website.

Detectives say they were able to trace the account used to upload the material to Moore.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators seized Moore’s phone and reportedly found over 200 images of child pornography.

“We were shocked to learn of the arrest of Jess Moore, an employee of Elk City Public Schools. We can assure you the allegations against Mr. Moore have nothing to do with his employment at ECPS or with any student at ECPS. The allegations do not involve Mr. Moore’s use of any school equipment or technology. We have technology and systems in place to protect against the use of school technology in a manner which could be illegal or harmful to students. The safety of our students is our number one priority,” a statement from Elk City Public Schools read.