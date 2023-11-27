Elk City, Okla. (KFOR) – The U.S. Attorney Office announced Monday, that Timothy Steven Blaylock, Jr., 37, of Elk City, has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

According to authorities, on November 17th, Blaylock was charged by Superseding Information with production of child pornography involving two victims and possession of child pornography. According to an affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint, on July 24th, an FBI Online Covert Employee (OCE) began communicating with Blaylock via a mobile messaging service. The OCE purported to be the mother of a 12-year-old girl, to whom Blaylock made several sexually explicit comments. The affidavit alleges the conversation continued for several days, during which Blaylock shared several videos with the OCE depicting himself in sexual acts with minors. Blaylock was arrested on July 28th.

After his arrest, the FBI determined that Blaylock had produced child pornography with two children using his cell phone. Blaylock also downloaded other child pornography via the Internet and possessed it on his cell phone.

Officials confirm today, Blaylock pleaded guilty to the Superseding Information. As part of his plea, Blaylock admitted to using two minors to engage in sexual acts multiple times, which he filmed using his cell phone, between March 17th, 2021, and July 28th, 2023, and possessing other child pornography on his cell phone.

At sentencing, Blaylock faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 40 years in federal prison, and fines totaling up to $500,000. Blaylock has been in federal custody since his arrest on July 28th, 2023.

This case is the result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office, FBI New Orleans Field Office, and Elk City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Hale is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about PSC, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.