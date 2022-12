ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Elk City are asking for the public’s help as they search for a burglary suspect.

The Elk City Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a person responsible for numerous business burglaries in the area.

Officials say the break-ins occurred last week.

If you have any information on the case, call the Elk City Police Department at (580) 225-1212.