Elk City police looking for man wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Elk City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say a felony warrant has been issued for Christopher Carlock.

The charges for this felony warrant are:

Maiming

Attempted murder in the first degree

Kidnapping

Assault & Battery with force likely to produce death

If you have any information regarding this suspect’s whereabouts, contact the Elk City Police Department at 580-225-1212.