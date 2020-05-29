Elk City police looking for man wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Elk City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man considered to be armed and dangerous.
Police say a felony warrant has been issued for Christopher Carlock.
The charges for this felony warrant are:
- Maiming
- Attempted murder in the first degree
- Kidnapping
- Assault & Battery with force likely to produce death
If you have any information regarding this suspect’s whereabouts, contact the Elk City Police Department at 580-225-1212.