Elk City police looking for man wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Elk City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say a felony warrant has been issued for Christopher Carlock.

The charges for this felony warrant are:

  • Maiming
  • Attempted murder in the first degree
  • Kidnapping
  • Assault & Battery with force likely to produce death

If you have any information regarding this suspect’s whereabouts, contact the Elk City Police Department at 580-225-1212.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter