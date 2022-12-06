ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The courage of an Elk City police officer was caught on camera, with newly released body camera footage being released of the officer pulling an 88-year-old man out of his burning house.

Unfortunately, the rescued man would later die of injuries, but the Elk City Police Department and neighbors are still praising the officer, who entered the burning home minutes before firefighters arrived.

Sgt. Colt Lowry was first on the scene of a house fire call on the 900 block of West 1st St. on December 20 at about 3:00 p.m.

With firefighters yet to arrive for another few minutes, Lowry didn’t want to waste time. Neighbors told him 88-year-old Dick Carr was inside the burning home.

When the front door could not be accessed, Carr kicked in the back door.

With billows of smoke filling the air and soot blanketing the floor, Lowry is seen on his body cam footage getting on his hands and knees to search for Carr. He found him unconscious about 10 feet from the back door.

Elk City Assistant Chief John Cook told KFOR Carr was taken to Great Plains Regional Medical Center for care, but then transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he would die Thursday.

“I’m very proud of our officer,” Cook said. “The outcome wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but it shows that determination and putting yourself last and putting the public first, to protect and serve.”

Neighbor Brenda McGuire also commended Sgt. Lowry, while calling Carr’s death “tragic.”

“He was a very good Christian man,” she shared. “He did believe in praying and he’d let you know that. He also made lots of ropes for the well-known bull-riders.”

Elk City PD said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but they believe it started near a space heater.