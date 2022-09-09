Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an Elk City Police Department officer shot and killed an allegedly armed suspect.

Elk City police asked OSBI officials to investigate the officer-involved shooting at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Police arrived in the 1400 block of South Simpson at 6:15 a.m. to execute multiple felony arrest warrants on 40-year-old Edwin Medina Baires.

Officers went in the house and found Baires inside, holding a sharp object, according to OSBI officials.

They attempted multiple times to persuade Baires to put the weapon down, but he did not comply, OSBI officials said.

“Baires charged at the officers and one fired their weapon,” OSBI officials said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at an Elk City hospital.

OSBI agents will submit a report to the the district attorney after they complete their investigation into the shooting. The district attorney will decide whether to file charges.