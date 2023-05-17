ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Elk City Police Department says one of its own was stabbed repeatedly during an overnight arrest.

According to the report, the officer was attempting to arrest the person on a Beckham County warrant around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

“During the arrest, the subject became non-compliant, and the officer suffered multiple stab wounds to the arm,” the police department says.

The officer was able to regain control and take the person into custody. More officers arrived on scene to assist and begin an investigation.

Later, the officer received stitches and other treatment for his injuries at Great Plains Medical Center.

The suspect was booked into the Elk City Jail on a complaint of assault with intent to kill, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing.