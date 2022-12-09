ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma business says it wants to spread a little bit of holiday cheer to a family or individual in need in western Oklahoma.

EC Auto Repair in Elk City says it is giving away a 2009 Subaru Forester to someone for free.

Organizers say the ideal candidate is “someone who thinks not of themselves, but instead, always looks out for others.”

In order to nominate a deserving family, EC Auto Repair wants to know why they need a free car, why they deserve it, and how it would change their lives.

“This whole process is amazing! The real magic happens when you hand over the keys to the new owner – giving them something they could not afford and giving them the ability to have new freedoms!” said TJ Crossman.

Community members can nominate a deserving individual or family by going online or downloading the EC Auto app and submitting a nomination form.

Nominations need to be received by Dec. 14 at the end of business.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 16 at EC Auto Repair in Elk City.