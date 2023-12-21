ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The First Deputy to the Ellis County Treasurer has been charged with two counts of embezzlement after allegedly taking money from the cash drawer during Thanksgiving week.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Ellis County Treasurer Jeannie Strick reported missing money from one of her Deputy’s cash drawer November 27.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began a joint investigation.

Sheriff Shane Booth says that investigation found evidence that First Deputy Treasurer Lindsey Hosier had taken $890 for personal use during the week of Thanksgiving.

The District Attorney brought Hosier up on two Felony Embezzlement by a Government Employee charges. Hosier turned herself in to Sheriff Booth on Thursday.

“This has been a tough few weeks for Ellis County Courthouse personnel. Ellis County has great employees and it is hard to accept that someone who was trusted to do a professional job with taxpayer’s money could take advantage of that trust. Ellis County Treasurer Strick should be commended for her swift action on reporting the Embezzlement immediately after being advised of the missing cash,” said Sheriff Booth. “Systems of Checks and Balances are put in place in every County Office and this is the reason why. The Checks and Balances in place at the Treasurer’s Office worked and as a result is how it was discovered immediately upon the opening of business on November 27th, 2023.”