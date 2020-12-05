Elmore City man dies in Garvin County vehicle crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Elmore City man died in a vehicle crash that occurred in Garvin County on Saturday.

Edwin Reynolds, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma Highway 74, two miles south of Maysville, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Reynolds was driving a 2011 Chevrolet north on Highway 74 when he crossed the center line at approximately 3:51 a.m., went off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree, according to the news release.

He was pinned inside the vehicle for an hour and 45 minutes.

Members of the Maysville Fire Department extricated Reynolds’ body from the vehicle.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES: