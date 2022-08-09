GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Garvin County are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Around 9:36 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a wreck along Hwy 29 at County Rd. 1650, just west of Elmore City.

Investigators say a 2011 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound on Hwy 29 as 43-year-old Lamanda Moore was walking eastbound in the eastbound lane of the roadway.

Officials say the vehicle hit Moore before stopping.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, the crash is under investigation.