Elton John announces rescheduled tour date for Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A musical icon who was supposed to perform in Oklahoma City in July has announced the rescheduled date for the tour.

Elton John announced the newly rescheduled dates for the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.’ The tour will now kick off in North America on Jan. 19, 2022.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!” Elton John posted

The tour will stop at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Jan. 30, 2022.

The performance was originally scheduled for July 5, 2020.

All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

