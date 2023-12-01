OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — EMBARK’s new RAPID Northwest bus route is set to begin service on December 3, and will be fare-free for riders until Jan. 1, 2024.

RAPID Northwest will connect NW Expressway and Meridian to downtown OKC. The route will have 32 stops and is 9.5 miles each way.

The new service will feature bus arrivals every 12 to 15 minutes during peak hours (6:30 or 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. every day), and will run until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

RAPID NW weekly schedule. Image courtesy EMBARK.

A few new rules of the road come with this new system.

The outer right lanes will be reserved for RAPID buses and motorists making right turns.

Traffic signals similar to the streetcar signals are also coming to the new route’s intersections – but just like those signals, the bus traffic signals are only for the buses and motorists need only pay attention to the standard light.

For system maps and more information on the RAPID bus service, visit embarkok.com.