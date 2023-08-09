OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)—EMBARK has announced they will be conducting a full-scale safety exercise in collaboration OKC first responders on Hudson Ave. near Scissortail Park on August 10. Hudson Ave. between SW 5th and 7th will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon for the exercise.

The exercise will consist of a simulated incident involving a RAPID bus and the Oklahoma City Streetcar to help evaluate the City of OKC’s response plans and procedures in the event of a major incident.

The exercise itself is expected to last from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be closed to the public.