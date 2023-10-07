NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The City of Norman and EMBARK are transitioning to a new bus route network on Monday, Oct. 16.

The new route network is the first phase of the Go Norman Transit Plan, which was approved by the City of Norman Council on Dec. 13, 2022.

According to the city, the route network will switch from a loop system to a bidirectional system. A typical bus route in the current loop system follows a circular route before returning to an origin point, while the new bidirectional system will feature routes that travel a single direction outward before returning along the same line.

Current bus route network in Norman until Saturday, Oct. 14 New planned bus route network starting on Monday, Oct. 16 Maps showing the current route network (L) in Norman and the new planned route network (R). Images from City of Norman website.

The new bidirectional route plan won’t cover as much distance as the current loop system, but the city says the new route plan still has its advantages. Since busses will travel on a linear path as opposed to a circular one, bidirectional routes will double the number of stops made along the route and decrease rider wait time.

In addition to the new route network, a new transit center will be opening in Norman. The new Norman Transit Center will become the transfer hub for the city when the new route network begins. The new network will still include a bus stop near the Brooks St. Transfer Station location.

The Norman Transfer Center will be an indoor facility featuring amenities for the public that include restrooms, an indoor waiting area and vending machines. The city will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the center at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

For more information on the upcoming bus service changes, visit normanok.gov.