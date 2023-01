OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s EMBARK bus service is also stepping in to help Oklahomans get out of the cold.

EMBARK is providing free transportation to local homeless shelters around the metro.

The bus service will provide free rides to the Salvation Army, City Care, City Rescue Mission, Homeless Alliance, and Joe’s Addiction.

Organizers say the route runs between several shelters all day long.

For more information, visit EMBARK’s website.