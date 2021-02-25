EMBARK offering seniors free rides to Oklahoma County COVID-19 vaccine appointments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans across the state continue to try and schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, many seniors are concerned about getting to that appointment.

EMBARK says it has teamed up with the Oklahoma City- County Health Department to provide free transportation to seniors who have a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the county health department.

“Through our partnership with OCCHD, we can be a part of our community’s push to a healthier tomorrow by providing safe and on-time transportation to vaccination appointments,” said Jason Ferbrache, EMBARK Administrator. “EMBARK is already positioned to offer independence and convenience to those needing transportation, and free vaccination rides only enhance that effort.”

Officials say Oklahoma County residents who are 60 and older are now able to schedule a free trip to and from their vaccination site if they fit EMBARK’s Mobility Management qualifications.

To participate, customers should have a vaccination appointment scheduled through the OCCHD website before signing up for a round-trip ride.

Officials say trips must be scheduled at least three days in advance of the appointment. First-time riders should call (405) 297-2583 to complete a short intake interview to verify eligibility.

“We are grateful for this partnership with EMBARK because it makes this life-saving, free vaccine more accessible to everyone in Oklahoma County,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, Director of OCCHD. “The winter weather certainly made our older residents hesitant to drive, so it was wonderful to offer them this opportunity. As more providers start offering vaccination appointments, we hope our senior residents will not let transportation inhibit them any longer. We need everyone to get vaccinated so our community can get on the other side of the pandemic.”